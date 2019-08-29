UrduPoint.com
Toll In Japan Rains Hit 3, Some Evacuation Orders Lifted

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 01:46 PM

The death toll from heavy rains in Japan rose to three on Thursday, as authorities urged local authorities to stay on alert despite the lifting of some evacuation orders

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The death toll from heavy rains in Japan rose to three on Thursday, as authorities urged local authorities to stay on alert despite the lifting of some evacuation orders.

The third victim in the rains that prompted the weather agency to issue its highest level warning earlier this week was discovered in a flooded home in southwestern Saga prefecture, officials said.

"An autopsy determined that she had drowned," Saga police spokesman Hiroshi Dan told AFP of the 96-year-old woman.

"When rescuers went to the house yesterday, they didn't see her as the water was already nearly one-metre (3.

3-foot) high." Two other deaths were confirmed Wednesday in Saga and neighbouring Fukuoka prefecture. And officials said one person was in critical condition and another was missing in Saga.

Authorities meanwhile lifted evacuation orders that on Wednesday applied to 870,000 people.

By Thursday afternoon, 392,000 people were under orders to seekshelter, while another 884,000 were under lower-level evacuationadvisories, according to the national disaster management agency.

