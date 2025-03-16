Toll In N. Macedonia Hip-hop Gig Blaze Rises To 59: Interior Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Skopje, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The toll from a fire that ripped through a nightclub in North Macedonia hosting a locally popular hip-hop duo has risen to 59, the Balkan country's interior minister said on Sunday.
"According to the information that we have there are 59 persons deceased of which 35 are identified," Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said at the scene in Kocani, adding that arrest warrants for four people had been issued over the blaze.
Authorities had previously given a toll of 51.
"The number of wounded according to latest information up to noon (1100 GMT) is 155 people," Toskovski said.
Thirty-one of the dead were residents of Kocani, the eastern town where the concert took place, or the town of Stip nearby, the minister added.
Toskovski said the wounded were taken to "hospitals around the country".
According to Toskovski the blaze began after the concert's pyrotechnic displays set the ceiling, made of easily flammable material, on fire.
"Central arrest warrants have been issued for four persons," Toskovski said.
Recent Stories
Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM
29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
More Stories From World
-
Toll in N. Macedonia hip-hop gig blaze rises to 59: interior minister6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy second Hangor-class submarine launched in China1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Navy's second Hangor-class submarine launched in ChinaÂ3 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges 'wholehearted' global commitment to ensure gender parity, women's empowerment4 hours ago
-
Draper stuns two-time defending champ Alcaraz to reach Indian Wells final7 hours ago
-
Nightclub fire in North Macedonia kills at least 50: state agency10 hours ago
-
Formula One: Australian Grand Prix results11 hours ago
-
Norris holds off Verstappen to win rain-hit Australian Grand Prix11 hours ago
-
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with ISS to reach stranded astronauts11 hours ago
-
In Nigeria, tech workers and farmers bring AI to the fields11 hours ago