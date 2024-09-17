Toll in Poland from Storm Boris toll rises to six

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Polish police reported on Tuesday that two more people had died as a result of Storm Boris, raising the toll in the country to six.

In all, 21 people have died in central Europe due to torrential rains and flooding since Storm Boris began battering the region last week.

The police said they believe all six Polish victims had drowned.

The latest were discovered in the southwestern district of Klodzko.

"The body of an 82-year-old man was discovered in a car," district police spokeswoman Wioletta Martuszewska told AFP.

"A couple of hours later, mountain rescue services said the body of a man had been found near a riverbed," she added.

There were unofficial reports of additional victims elsewhere but police cautioned against publishing unverified information.

"We ask everyone not to report false information about the number of flood victims in the media," the police said on X.