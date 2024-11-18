Toll In Tanzania Building Collapse Rises To 13, Survivors Trapped
Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Tanzanian rescue workers dug through the ruins of a collapsed building for a second day on Sunday, hoping to pull survivors from beneath the rubble in a disaster that has claimed 13 lives.
The four-storey block came down at around 9:00 am (0600 GMT) on Saturday in the east African country's busy Kariakoo market, in the centre of the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.
Thirteen people have been confirmed dead, the presidency said Sunday, up from an initial figure of five.
At least 84 people had been rescued from the rubble, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said in a video from Brazil, where she travelled to attend the G20 summit.
Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Albert Chalamila said earlier Sunday that more people were still trapped in the basement floor of the shattered building, without specifying how many.
"We are communicating... and already we have supplied them with oxygen and water," he said. "They are stable and we believe they will be rescued alive and safe."
Fire brigade chief John Masunga said the search and rescue operations had been hampered by the many walls making up the structure of the building.
It is not clear why the commercial building collapsed but witnesses told local media that construction to expand its underground business space began on Friday.
Hassan said the immediate focus was on the rescue efforts, and a "thorough" audit led by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa of the condition of all buildings in Kariakoo would follow.
"The police should also get all the details about the collapsed building from the owner and know what was exactly happening," she said.
In the immediate aftermath of the collapse, hundreds of first responders used sledgehammers or their bare hands to search the rubble for hours before cranes and other heavy lifting equipment were brought in.
The incident has renewed criticism over unregulated construction in the Indian Ocean city of more than five million people.
One of the world's fastest growing cities, Dar es Salaam has been the scene of a frenetic property boom with buildings shooting up quickly, often with scant regard for regulations.
In 2013, a 16-storey building collapsed in the city, killing 34 people.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From World
-
Australia condemn Wales to record 11th successive loss in 52-20 rout3 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying table13 minutes ago
-
Gaza civil defence says 34 dead in Israeli air strike13 minutes ago
-
Pope calls for probe to determine if Israel’s attacks in Gaza constitute 'genocide'23 minutes ago
-
Ukraine announces power restrictions after 'massive' Russian attack53 minutes ago
-
Illegal miners battling to survive S.Africa standoff2 hours ago
-
Nations at Jeddah conference pledge to combat antimicrobial resistance2 hours ago
-
Last 10 MotoGP world champions3 hours ago
-
Motorcycling: Barcelona MotoGP results4 hours ago
-
Three arrested after flares land near Israel PM's home: police4 hours ago
-
Lebanon army says Israeli attack kills 2 soldiers4 hours ago
-
'Emotional' Martin defies Bagnaia to claim first MotoGP world championship4 hours ago