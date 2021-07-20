Toll of Casualties From Baghdad Market Blast Surpasses 80 - Security Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The overall number of people killed or injured by the explosion at the Baghdad market on Monday exceeds 80, the Iraqi security service said on Tuesday, adding that the perpetrator was identified as a suicide bomber.

The explosion occurred in the densely populated Sadr City district.

The latest toll of casualties reported by regional media stood at 31 people killed and 47 others injured.

"The explosion in Sadr City was carried out by a suicide bomber, whose body had an explosive device attached," the agency said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The blast killed 30 people and injured more than 50 others, according to the statement.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has dismissed the Sadr City district's head of security after the explosion.