Toll Of Casualties From Earthquake In Turkey's East Reaches 18 - Vice President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 02:20 AM

Toll of Casualties from Earthquake in Turkey's East Reaches 18 - Vice President

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) People who have sustained injuries as a result of a magnitude 5.7 quake in the eastern Turkish province of Bingol count 18, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Sunday.

The earthquake struck the Karliova district of Bingol earlier on Sunday, causing the local gendarmerie observation tower to collapse.

The initial reported toll of casualties included one person killed and nine others injured.

"The earthquake left 18 people injured, none of them in critical condition," Oktay told journalists, adding that the assessment of damage inflicted was underway.

According to the Turkish vice president, the quake produced 46 aftershocks of lower magnitude.

Earthquakes in Turkey's east are commonplace as it is the country's most seismically active region.

