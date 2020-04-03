Toll of COVID-19 Cases in Romania Rises to 3,183, Death Toll Reaches 116 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus in Romania has increased by 445 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll of those infected to 3,183, while related fatalities have reached 116, Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Friday.

"As of today, we have lost 116 patients. I offer my condolences to everyone who lost loved ones.

To date, 3,183 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, 281 patients have been cured," Tataru said at a briefing broadcast on the national government's Facebook account.

On March 16, President Klaus Iohannis declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak of the disease. To prevent further spread, the authorities have canceled classes in schools and kindergartens, banned mass events and ordered a curfew.