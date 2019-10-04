Toll of Detained Protesters in Ecuador Reaches 350 as Thousands Rally - Interior Minister

(@imziishan)

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The number of people detained during protests in Ecuador , which have erupted in response to the government 's decision to cancel fuel subsidies, has reached 350, Ecuadorian Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo said on Friday.

"As of 9 a.m. [14:00 GMT], the Ecuadorian security forces over the past 24 hours have detained 350 people during the protests, most of them have been detained in Guayaquil (159 people), the second [largest number of detained people] in Quito (118 people)," she said.

Mass protests erupted in Ecuador on Thursday as thousands rallied across the country against the government's economic reforms, specifically the decision to end decades-long fuel subsidies for people.

According to Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno, the country could no longer afford them, and the cuts could help the country save some $2.27 billion a year. Additionally, the cuts were part of the Ecuadorian government's deal with the International Monetary Fund to be eligible for a $4.2 billion loan.

As civil unrest grew progressively violent, Moreno declared a national two-month state of emergency. The transport system in Ecuador has been paralyzed for two days already, also affecting Ecuador-bound international air traffic.