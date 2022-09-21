Toll of Kyrgyz Injured in Clashes With Tajikistan Rises to 198 - Health Ministry

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The number of Kyrgyz nationals injured in clashes on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has increased to 198, the Kyrgyz health ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"As of 11 a.m. local time (05:00 GMT) on September 21, 2022, the total number of hospitalized in the health organization was 198 people, of whom 61 victims were sent for outpatient treatment," the ministry's representative said.

Up to 137 people are still undergoing treatment in the hospital, according to the ministry.

"All the victims are provided with the necessary medical care, blood components, medicines and medical supplies are available in sufficient quantities," the ministry added.

Earlier in the day, Tajikistan accused Kyrgyzstan of provocations on the border and called for compliance with the protocols signed on the normalization of the situation.

"Despite the protocol signed by Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on the settlement of the situation on the border, the Tajik side has been recording a number of provocative actions increasing tension on the border by the Kyrgyz side," Tajikistan's foreign ministry said, accusing Kyrgyzstan of creating a false appearance of withdrawing troops and heavy military equipment from the frontline, as well as sheltering the hardware in the border settlements of the Kyrgyz Batken district.

Dushanbe also announced violations of airspace by Kyrgyzstan's drones, including the flight of unmanned aerial vehicles over the Tajik city of Isfara and military units of the defense ministry.

Large-scale clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border flared up on September 14. On September 16, Kyrgyzstan announced that the fighting had spread across the entire length of the frontier, accusing Tajikistan of shelling and escalating the situation on the border. Both sides agreed to a ceasefire several times, however, the agreements were not respected and mutual shelling continued.

Kyrgyzstan reported 59 people dead and Tajikistan said 41 people were killed and 30 injured as a result of the fighting.