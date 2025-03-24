Toll Rises In Russian Strike On Sumy, Ukraine To 65 Wounded: Prosecutors
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 11:55 PM
Russian missile attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy on Monday wounded 65 people, the regional prosecutor's office said, as Moscow and Washington held talks in Saudi Arabia on a potential ceasefire
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy on Monday wounded 65 people, the regional prosecutor's office said, as Moscow and Washington held talks in Saudi Arabia on a potential ceasefire.
Despite US President Donald Trump's push for a rapid end to the conflict, attacks have continued unabated in Ukraine, including on the region of Sumy that borders Russia.
"The enemy (Russia) launched a missile on a densely-populated residential area of Sumy," the local prosecutors' office said, adding that "65 people were wounded, including 14 children".
The attack damaged apartments and an educational facility, the prosecutors office said.
The city's acting mayor Artem Kobzar earlier said a hospital had been affected.
The regional administration published videos showing damaged high-rise residential buildings, with many balconies blackened and smoke billowing out.
Recent Stories
Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism
Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore
China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital
Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted by Muhammad Nawaz Jadun on Ra ..
Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb leaves for China to atte ..
New Delhi cannot suppress Kashmiris' sentiments for freedom: APHC
Red Cross says office in Gaza damaged in 'attack'
PJA launches 10th training course on medico-legal & forensic evidence
Toll rises in Russian strike on Sumy, Ukraine to 65 wounded: prosecutors
Wall Street lifted on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach
Two injured in hand grenade blast
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Mexico
More Stories From World
-
Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted by Muhammad Nawaz Jadun on Ramadan and Pakistan D ..13 minutes ago
-
Red Cross says office in Gaza damaged in 'attack'2 minutes ago
-
Toll rises in Russian strike on Sumy, Ukraine to 65 wounded: prosecutors3 minutes ago
-
South Sudan suffers worst cholera outbreak in 20 years: UNICEF57 minutes ago
-
Mainland Europe's first orbital rocket launch postponed57 minutes ago
-
Starmer and Trump discussed US-UK trade deal 'progress': PM's office57 minutes ago
-
US, Russia in Saudi talks on Ukraine ceasefire plan57 minutes ago
-
Belarus' presidential inauguration to begin at noon on 25 March2 hours ago
-
Diriyah Art Futures announces first Mazra’ah Media Arts Residency Group2 hours ago
-
?Danone CEO reaffirmed long-term commitment at China Development Forum 2025?3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative3 hours ago
-
Juventus roll the dice after costly Motta flop6 hours ago