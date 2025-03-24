Open Menu

Toll Rises In Russian Strike On Sumy, Ukraine To 65 Wounded: Prosecutors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 11:55 PM

Toll rises in Russian strike on Sumy, Ukraine to 65 wounded: prosecutors

Russian missile attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy on Monday wounded 65 people, the regional prosecutor's office said, as Moscow and Washington held talks in Saudi Arabia on a potential ceasefire

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy on Monday wounded 65 people, the regional prosecutor's office said, as Moscow and Washington held talks in Saudi Arabia on a potential ceasefire.

Despite US President Donald Trump's push for a rapid end to the conflict, attacks have continued unabated in Ukraine, including on the region of Sumy that borders Russia.

"The enemy (Russia) launched a missile on a densely-populated residential area of Sumy," the local prosecutors' office said, adding that "65 people were wounded, including 14 children".

The attack damaged apartments and an educational facility, the prosecutors office said.

The city's acting mayor Artem Kobzar earlier said a hospital had been affected.

The regional administration published videos showing damaged high-rise residential buildings, with many balconies blackened and smoke billowing out.

Recent Stories

Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering ..

Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism

3 minutes ago
 Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for L ..

Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore

3 minutes ago
 China economic resilience, growth strategy continu ..

China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital

3 minutes ago
 Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted ..

Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted by Muhammad Nawaz Jadun on Ra ..

13 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Aur ..

Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb leaves for China to atte ..

3 minutes ago
 New Delhi cannot suppress Kashmiris' sentiments fo ..

New Delhi cannot suppress Kashmiris' sentiments for freedom: APHC

3 minutes ago
Red Cross says office in Gaza damaged in 'attack'

Red Cross says office in Gaza damaged in 'attack'

2 minutes ago
 PJA launches 10th training course on medico-legal ..

PJA launches 10th training course on medico-legal & forensic evidence

2 minutes ago
 Toll rises in Russian strike on Sumy, Ukraine to 6 ..

Toll rises in Russian strike on Sumy, Ukraine to 65 wounded: prosecutors

3 minutes ago
 Wall Street lifted on fresh hopes for Trump's tari ..

Wall Street lifted on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach

3 minutes ago
 Two injured in hand grenade blast

Two injured in hand grenade blast

3 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Mexico

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World