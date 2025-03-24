Toll rises in Russian strike on Sumy, Ukraine to 65 wounded: prosecutors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy on Monday wounded 65 people, the regional prosecutor's office said, as Moscow and Washington held talks in Saudi Arabia on a potential ceasefire.

Despite US President Donald Trump's push for a rapid end to the conflict, attacks have continued unabated in Ukraine, including on the region of Sumy that borders Russia.

"The enemy (Russia) launched a missile on a densely-populated residential area of Sumy," the local prosecutors' office said, adding that "65 people were wounded, including 14 children".

The attack damaged apartments and an educational facility, the prosecutors office said.

The city's acting mayor Artem Kobzar earlier said a hospital had been affected.

The regional administration published videos showing damaged high-rise residential buildings, with many balconies blackened and smoke billowing out.