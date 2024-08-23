Open Menu

Toll Rises To 11 In Balkan Migrant Boat Tragedy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 08:18 PM

The death toll in a migrant boat sinking on the Bosnia-Serbia border rose to 11 on Friday after searchers found an additional body, authorities said

Bratunac, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The death toll in a migrant boat sinking on the Bosnia-Serbia border rose to 11 on Friday after searchers found an additional body, authorities said.

The vessel flipped in the Drina river on Thursday while crossing from Serbia to Bosnia, leaving a nine-month-old baby girl and her mother among the dead.

Friday's discovery was confirmed by both nations, which are on the so-called "Balkan route" that migrants often use to reach the EU.

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said the 11th body, a man, was found in the Bosnian village of Donje Bukovo.

"This was the exact number of people reported missing," said Dacic.

