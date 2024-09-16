Toll Rises To 11 In Fierce Eastern European Storm
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The death toll has risen to 11 in the powerful storm that unleashed flooding in eastern and central Europe, authorities said Monday after additional victims were reported in Austria and the Czech Republic.
Since Thursday, swathes of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia have been hit by high winds and unusually heavy rainfall.
"Two people, aged 70 and 80, were found dead in their homes during the night from Sunday to Monday" in the Lower Austria region bordering the Czech Republic, police told AFP on Monday.
The two people were killed in two different villages by rising water levels in their homes, police added.
In the Czech Republic, authorities told a radio station that one person drowned in a stream close to Bruntal in the northeast, while seven people were recorded missing.
Eleven people have now died across eastern and central Europe as a result of the storm, several more are missing and millions have been evacuated from their homes.
Over the weekend, six people died and one went missing in Romania, a seventh person drowned in Poland and a firefighter was killed in Austria during a flood rescue operation.
Storm Boris unleashes central Europe flooding, toll hits 115 minutes ago
UK PM Starmer meets Italy's Meloni for illegal immigration talks26 minutes ago
Kyiv invites UN, ICRC to Ukraine-held parts of Russia's Kursk35 minutes ago
France nominates foreign minister Sejourne for EU Commission35 minutes ago
Sri Lanka's leftist leader turns from bullets to ballots36 minutes ago
Violence, threats hang over Trump-Harris race after turbulent weekend45 minutes ago
Zelensky condemns political violence after Trump 'assassination attempt'56 minutes ago
UK PM Starmer to meet Italy's Meloni for illegal immigration talks1 hour ago
Strongest typhoon to hit Shanghai since 1949 shuts down megacity1 hour ago
Sho-what? Japan celebrates little heard-of Emmys winner1 hour ago
France's Breton quits EU Commission in reappointment row2 hours ago