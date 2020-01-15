UrduPoint.com
Toll Rises To 2 Dead After Blast At Spain Chemical Plant

Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:06 PM

La Canonja, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Rescuers on Wednesday found a body at a chemical plant in northeastern Spain, raising to two those killed when an explosion ripped through the facility, triggering a massive blaze which raged through the night.

Catalan regional interior minister Miquel Buch confirmed the latest death, saying a body had been located under the rubble at the site on an industrial estate in La Canonja, just outside the northeastern port city of Tarragona.

Spain's civil protection authority also confirmed the second death, identifying the victim as "an employee at the plant" reported missing on Tuesday.

Hundreds of firefighters battled through the night to try and contain the blaze which erupted around 7:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Tuesday.

Dramatic footage of the moment of the explosion, which was caught by a CCTV camera several kilometres away, showed a huge fireball lighting up the horizon, causing the ground to shake.

One person died when a sheet of metal flung into the air by the force of the blast crashed into a house several kilometres away in the Tarragona suburbs, the Catalan government said.

