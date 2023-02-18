UrduPoint.com

Toll Rises To Above 44,000 After Trkiye-Syria Quake

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Toll rises to above 44,000 after Trkiye-Syria quake

The death toll on Saturday rose to more than 44,000 from the devastating earthquake in Trkiye and Syria with the body of former Ghana international footballer Christian Atsu also found beneath a collapsed building in Antakya

Antakya, Turkey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The death toll on Saturday rose to more than 44,000 from the devastating earthquake in Trkiye and Syria with the body of former Ghana international footballer Christian Atsu also found beneath a collapsed building in Antakya.

The numbers of people found alive under the rubble have dropped to only a handful in recent days and the head of T�rkiye's disaster agency, Yunus Sezer, said rescue operations would be "largely completed" by Sunday night.

State news agency Anadolu initially reported on Saturday three people were found alive nearly two weeks after the the 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit on February 6. But the agency later reported that one of them, a 12-year-old, had died.

Anadolu images showed rescuers placing a man and a woman on stretchers after the married couple and a child spent 296 hours under the rubble in the southeastern Turkish city of Antakya.

The agency later reported three of their children had died including the 12-year-old.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared a video of the 40-year-old mother in a field hospital receiving treatment. "She is conscious," he tweeted.

AFP correspondents said rescuers from Kyrgyzstan continued working in Antakya with the hope of finding more people pulled out alive after thermal tests showed signs of life.

Teams on Friday pulled four people alive from the rubble, including a 45-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, in the surrounding Hatay province.

- Lax building standards - Rescues that were initially met with applause and relief, have in recent days been greeted more soberly.

Officials and medics said that 40,642 people had died in T�rkiye and 3,688 in Syria from the quake, bringing the confirmed total to 44,330. The toll from Syria has remained unchanged for days.

The quake -- in one of the world's most active seismic zones -- hit populated areas as many slept, in homes that had not been built to resist such powerful tremors.

The disaster has put pressure on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the slow response to the quake and why his government allowed such poor-quality buildings to be erected.

Turkish officials had promised after a quake in 1999 killed more than 17,000 people in northwestern Turkey that building regulations would be strengthened.

Footballer Atsu's manager confirmed on Saturday his body had been found beneath a collapsed building in Antakya.

The building where he died, a 12-storey luxury block of flats, was built in 2013 when T�rkiye had tougher rules on construction.

Atsu's block toppled over, causing outrage in T�rkiye over how a relatively new building was unable to withstand a quake.

Turkish police have since arrested the building's contractor after he tried to flee the country.

Related Topics

Earthquake World Police Syria Turkey Married Died Man Hatay Kyrgyzstan Ghana Tayyip Erdogan February Women Sunday Christian From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Co-op donates AED1.5 mln to earthquake-aff ..

Sharjah Co-op donates AED1.5 mln to earthquake-affected in Syria, Turkiye

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 kicks of ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 kicks off tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 UAE continues its humanitarian aid to earthquake-a ..

UAE continues its humanitarian aid to earthquake-affected in Syria and Turkiye

33 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives ambassadors of Latin American a ..

RAK Ruler receives ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean countries

48 minutes ago
 UAE Search and Rescue team begins training members ..

UAE Search and Rescue team begins training members of Syrian Civil Defence on ad ..

48 minutes ago
 Arsenal regain top spot after dramatic finish sink ..

Arsenal regain top spot after dramatic finish sinks Villa

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.