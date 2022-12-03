Tollway Fees to Rise by Nearly 5% For Private Cars in France - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The fees for toll roads in France for private cars will increase by almost 5% starting from February next year, French media report.

High inflation has prompted the French government to require that trucking companies take action, Le Monde daily said on Friday, citing the French transport ministry.

As a consequence, fees at checkpoints on toll highways will increase by an average of 4.

75% for private cars in 2023, Le Monde said.

The new measure will come into effect on February 1. According to French media reports, drivers of electric cars could get a 5% discount on some tollways. A 40% discount will be granted to those who drive along certain highways at least ten times a month.

This year, tollway fees went up 2% in France. Inflation in the country stood at 6.2% in November, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE).