UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tolo News Journalist Killed In Blast In Kabul - Corespondent

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:49 PM

Tolo News Journalist Killed in Blast in Kabul - Corespondent

Ama Siavash, a correspondent for the Tolo News broadcaster, has been killed in a car explosion in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Yama Siavash, a correspondent for the Tolo News broadcaster, has been killed in a car explosion in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The blast is said to have occurred at 7 a.m.

local time (2:30 GMT) in Kabul's ninth district. Siavash is said to have worked in Da Afghanistan Bank and a magnetic bomb placed on Da Afghanistan Bank's car.

Initially, four more fatalities were reported but later it was specified that, in fact, two people were killed, including Siavash, and two were injured.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Kabul Car Bank

Recent Stories

PM inquires after health of PML-Q President Chaudh ..

4 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Authorities Say Azerbaijan Attack ..

33 seconds ago

Sugar price will go down by Rs 15 to Rs 20, says g ..

44 minutes ago

Russia Reports 20,369 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - ..

26 minutes ago

BJP biggest propaganda machine in the region: Omar ..

26 minutes ago

SMIU to conduct research studies on life, vision, ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.