Tolo News Journalist Killed in Blast in Kabul - Corespondent

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Yama Siavash, a correspondent for the Tolo News broadcaster, has been killed in a car explosion in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The blast is said to have occurred at 7 a.m.

local time (2:30 GMT) in Kabul's ninth district. Siavash is said to have worked in Da Afghanistan Bank and a magnetic bomb placed on Da Afghanistan Bank's car.

Initially, four more fatalities were reported but later it was specified that, in fact, two people were killed, including Siavash, and two were injured.