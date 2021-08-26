UrduPoint.com

TOLO's Reporter, Cameraman Beaten By Taliban Militants While On Duty In Kabul

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 02:46 PM

TOLO's Reporter, Cameraman Beaten by Taliban Militants While on Duty in Kabul

A TOLO News reporter, Ziar Yaad, and his cameraman were beaten by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) in the Afghan capital of Kabul while working on a report, the broadcaster said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) A TOLO news reporter, Ziar Yaad, and his cameraman were beaten by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) in the Afghan capital of Kabul while working on a report, the broadcaster said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the journalists were filming jobless people and laborers in Haji Yaqoob square in the Shahr-e-Naw area for a report about the increase of unemployment rate in Kabul, the broadcaster said.

"While we were taking footage, Taliban came and-- without asking us who we were--made a noise and took my mobile phone and the camera of my cameraman," Yaad said, adding that the militants "came and slapped us and beat us with their guns," despite seeing the reporter badges.

Since the Taliban takeover on August 15, several reporters have been beaten by the militants, TOLO News added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Mobile August

Recent Stories

Russia reports record daily virus deaths

Russia reports record daily virus deaths

2 seconds ago
 CTP arrest 2,076 beggars from city roads

CTP arrest 2,076 beggars from city roads

7 seconds ago
 PM to share Govt's three-year performance report t ..

PM to share Govt's three-year performance report today

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan is likely to be moved off from travel red ..

Pakistan is likely to be moved off from travel red list of UK

29 minutes ago
 Russia reports record daily virus deaths: official ..

Russia reports record daily virus deaths: official tally

3 minutes ago
 Over thousand needy people avail free quality meal ..

Over thousand needy people avail free quality meal at G-9 Langar Khana

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.