A TOLO News reporter, Ziar Yaad, and his cameraman were beaten by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) in the Afghan capital of Kabul while working on a report, the broadcaster said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) A TOLO news reporter, Ziar Yaad, and his cameraman were beaten by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) in the Afghan capital of Kabul while working on a report, the broadcaster said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the journalists were filming jobless people and laborers in Haji Yaqoob square in the Shahr-e-Naw area for a report about the increase of unemployment rate in Kabul, the broadcaster said.

"While we were taking footage, Taliban came and-- without asking us who we were--made a noise and took my mobile phone and the camera of my cameraman," Yaad said, adding that the militants "came and slapped us and beat us with their guns," despite seeing the reporter badges.

Since the Taliban takeover on August 15, several reporters have been beaten by the militants, TOLO News added.