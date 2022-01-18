UrduPoint.com

Tolstoy Chairs Russian Delegation to PACE, Nominated for PACE Vice Speaker - Slutsky

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The Russian parliament's lower house's deputy chairman Pyotr Tolstoy was elected the head of the Russian delegation to PACE and will also be nominated for the post of PACE Vice Speaker, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said on Tuesday.

"The first meeting of the Russian delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe after the elections to the State Duma of the eighth convocation was held. Pyotr Olegovich Tolstoy was unanimously elected its leader. His nomination for the post of PACE Vice Speaker was also approved," Slutsky said.

He also noted that in the upcoming January session of the Assembly, which will be held from January 24 to 28, the Russian delegation will take part in a remote format, this decision was made the day before by the State Duma Council.

