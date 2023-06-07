Tolyatti-Odesa Ammonia Pipeline Restoration to Take Up to 3 Months - Moscow

The restoration of the section of the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline damaged by an explosion can take one to three months if access to the damaged site is available, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The restoration of the section of the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline damaged by an explosion can take one to three months if access to the damaged site is available, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had blown up the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv Region, adding that there are casualties among the civilian population.

"According to preliminary estimates, the repair and restoration work will take approximately one to three months. And this, of course, is provided for access to the site of damage is available," Zakharova told reporters.

Moscow will make every effort to clarify the circumstances of the incident, but the only country that has never been interested in resuming the operation of the pipeline is Ukraine, the diplomat added.

Russian chemical company Transammiak, which operates the Russian section of the ammonia pipeline, said it was cut off from the Ukrainian section.

"Currently, the Russian part of the ammonia pipeline, which is owned by OJSC Transammiak, is reliably cut off from the Ukrainian part and is in safe and functional condition under the constant control of the services of OJSC Transammiak," the company told Sputnik.

It added that the transit of ammonia to the territory of Ukraine was stopped on February 24, 2022. The ammonia pipeline passing through the territory of the Kharkiv Region is operated by the Ukrainian state company Ukrhimtransammiak. The dividing line is located in the Belgorod Region, which borders Ukraine.

"OJSC Transammiak has no information about the events on the territory of another state," the company said.