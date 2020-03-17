UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Released From Hospital After Virus Quarantine

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:45 PM

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from hospital after virus quarantine

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from the Australian hospital where they were in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus last week, their son Chet said

Gold Coast, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from the Australian hospital where they were in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus last week, their son Chet said.

"A quick update on my folks: They're out of the hospital," Chet said in an Instagram video.

"They're still self-quarantined obviously, but they're feeling a lot better, so that's a relief," he said.

The multiple Oscar-winning actor was on the Gold Coast near Brisbane to film an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Australian Baz Luhrmann when he and Wilson, both 63, came down with the disease.

Wilson, a singer-songwriter, had given concerts in Sydney and Brisbane before testing positive for COVID-19 and Australian authorities have been tracking the couple's contacts to identify any other people who may have been infected.

Chet Hanks urged people not to panic over the virus and wished anyone else infected "a swift and speedy recovery".

Australia has so far confirmed nearly 400 cases of coronavirus, with five deaths from the disease.

Hanks was believed to have returned to the penthouse apartment in the Gold Coast where the couple had been staying while he worked on the Lurhmann film, in which he was due to portray Elvis' long-time manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The couple have posted to social media about their run-in with COVID-19, thanking their Australian carers and urging their fans to follow the advice of experts on avoiding the disease.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Social Media Wife Gold Coast Brisbane Sydney Tom Hanks May From Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Air War College

2 minutes ago

AED100 million in programmes to support residentia ..

2 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific suspends all flight operations from M ..

5 minutes ago

NHSRC launches Messenger experience to aid locals ..

9 minutes ago

PM utilizing maximum resources for the development ..

10 minutes ago

IG Prisons inspects precautionary measures in dist ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.