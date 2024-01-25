Tom Holland's 'Avengers' Bonus Sent To... Actor Tom Hollander
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) British actor and "White Lotus" villain Tom Hollander often gets mistaken for "Spiderman" star Tom Holland, but occasionally it works in his favor -- like when he got the payslip for the other man's seven-figure film bonus.
Hollander, who also had turns in "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Pride and Prejudice," at one time shared an agent with the younger Marvel star.
This week, the 56-year-old told late night host Seth Meyers that his agency had once sent him an email containing a pay slip with an "astonishing" sum and labelled as the first tranche of a box office bonus for "The Avengers."
"I don't think I'm in 'The Avengers,'" the actor thought to himself as he opened the missive, he told Meyers.
"It was an astonishing amount of money," he said.
"It was not his salary. It was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office bonus, the first one.
"And it was more money than I'd ever (seen)," he said. "It was a seven-figure sum."
Other times Hollander has been confused for the younger star have been less fun, the Tony nominee said.
"I'm (sometimes) introduced to somebody's very, very excited, then confused, then disappointed children," Hollander recalled.
"It's been very difficult. Because, you know, I was here first," he joked.
Hollander was on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to promote his forthcoming series "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans," in which he plays American writer Truman Capote.
Recent Stories
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking
More Stories From World
-
Aww, cute: new London show explores the world of the adorable16 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says downed 11 of 14 Russian drones fired overnight26 minutes ago
-
Lagos styrofoam, plastics ban brings applause and concern36 minutes ago
-
Top Venezuela, Guyana diplomats to discuss border dispute56 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says Kyiv downed transport plane in 'monstrous act'1 hour ago
-
Economic Watch: How China's city of ice and snow is enhancing ties with Europe1 hour ago
-
China's gold output, consumption rise in 20231 hour ago
-
China's wild panda population nears 1,9001 hour ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1044 against USD Thursday1 hour ago
-
Williams brothers fire Athletic past Barca into Copa semis1 hour ago
-
Prices of China's major bulk commodities mostly lower1 hour ago
-
China's Guizhou to build complete new energy industrial chain1 hour ago