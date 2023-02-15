UrduPoint.com

Tomahawk Missiles That Japan Planning To Buy From US Can Avoid Interception - Kishida

Published February 15, 2023

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that Tomahawk missiles that Tokyo is planning to procure from the United States would be able to avoid interception.

"Tomahawks that our country will purchase are the latest model, with flight paths allowing for avoiding interception. We are considering acquiring them based on an assessment (of this capability)," Kishida told a parliament meeting.

On Tuesday, the Kyodo news agency reported that Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada had announced plans to sign a contract with the US to buy Tomahawk cruise missiles. The Japanese authorities hope the contract will be signed in the fiscal year 2023, which starts on April 1, the report said.

A source with Japan's defense ministry told the media that Tokyo was planning to procure some 500 Tomahawk missiles.

The announcement was made amid government plans to boost Japan's "counterstrike capabilities" to be able to respond to the Chinese and North Korean threats in accordance with three key security documents adopted in December, the news agency said.

Tomahawks with a range of 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles), which are capable of reaching the Chinese coast, will help Japan to maintain its missile potential until it develops its own weapon systems, according to the report. Tokyo intends to reach an agreement with Washington to start the deployment of missiles ahead of the schedule, which currently provides for fiscal 2026, and some $1.6 billion will be allocated in the 2023 budget for the purchase of Tomahawks, the report said.

Last month, Japanese media reported that the government had decided to start developing cruise missiles with interchangeable warheads with a range of over 620 miles in the 2023 fiscal year.

