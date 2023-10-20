Open Menu

Tomb Dating Back Over 2,000 Years Discovered In South China

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Tomb dating back over 2,000 years discovered in south China

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) A large tomb dating back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 B.C.-25 A.D.) has been unearthed in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, according to Guangzhou's institute of cultural relics and archaeology.

Built on the crest of a hill at the Huogaidingling site in Guangzhou, the tomb was moated by a 18.6-meter-long trench and contained a wooden coffin placed above gravel.

The tomb is believed to have belonged to an individual of high social status in the Nanyue Kingdom, as its construction style is similar to that of a royal mausoleum in Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

It is the first time archaeologists have discovered a moated tomb in south China.

Nanyue, meaning "Yue in the south" in Chinese, was a kingdom whose people were related to those living in the Yue Kingdom, which preceded the Qin Dynasty (221 B.C.-207 B.C.).

Densely distributed column holes were also found around the tomb, indicating that a building where people would hold sacrificial rituals once stood on the site, the researchers said.

According to their on-site findings, they believe that the features of the tomb and the funerary objects contained within bear similarity to those of ancient Yue nobles in Zhejiang.

Related Topics

China Shaoxing Guangzhou SITE

Recent Stories

Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in W ..

Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Waziristan encounters

1 minute ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia to lock ho ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia to lock horns today

19 minutes ago
 Al-Jarwan, Tajikistani officials discuss efforts t ..

Al-Jarwan, Tajikistani officials discuss efforts to promote peace, tolerance wor ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah CP chairs PSA’s council meeting

Sharjah CP chairs PSA’s council meeting

10 hours ago
GITEX Global weighs in on sustainability, e-govern ..

GITEX Global weighs in on sustainability, e-government, smart homes, future of c ..

10 hours ago
 Zimbabwe looks forward to working with UAE on wome ..

Zimbabwe looks forward to working with UAE on women&#039;s empowerment: Minister

12 hours ago
 78th Indonesian Anniversary of Independence , Arme ..

78th Indonesian Anniversary of Independence , Armed Forces Day celebrated

13 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi attends World Investment Forum to ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends World Investment Forum to accelerate investment in high ..

13 hours ago
 UN human rights chief says women’s sexual and re ..

UN human rights chief says women’s sexual and reproductive rights an ‘unfini ..

13 hours ago
 Islamabad admin cracks down on illegal constructio ..

Islamabad admin cracks down on illegal constructions

13 hours ago

More Stories From World