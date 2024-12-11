Tomb Of Assad's Father Set On Fire In Syria Hometown: AFP
Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Qardaha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The tomb of ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's father Hafez was torched in his hometown of Qardaha, AFP footage taken Wednesday showed, with rebel fighters in fatigues and young men watching it burn.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor told AFP the rebels had set fire to the mausoleum, located in the Latakia heartland of Assad's Alawite community.
AFP footage showed parts of the mausoleum ablaze and damaged, with the tomb of Hafez torched and destroyed.
The vast elevated structure atop a hill has an intricate architectural design with several arches, its exterior embellished with ornamentation etched in stone.
It also houses the tombs of other Assad family members, including Bashar's brother Bassel, who was being groomed to inherit power before he was killed in a road accident in 1994.
On Sunday, a lightning offensive by rebels seized key cities before reaching Damascus and forcing Assad to flee, ending more than 50 years of his family's rule.
