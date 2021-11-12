Tombs discovered in east China possibly royal ones: experts

A tomb complex that has been discovered in east China's Zhejiang Province is likely the royal one of an ancient kingdom known as "Gumie," archaeologists have said

The tomb complex, dating back to the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771 B.C.), is located in Qujiang District, Quzhou City.

So far, six of the 10 tombs have been excavated, including four between 2018 and 2021.

A large number of relics have been unearthed from the four tombs, including exquisite jade ware, porcelain, bronzeware and bronze chariots.

"An archaeological study and analysis of the excavated artifacts have indicated that the tombs were built about 3,000 years ago from the early West Zhou Dynasty to the middle West Zhou Dynasty," said Zhang Sen, a staffer of the provincial institute of cultural relics and archaeology.