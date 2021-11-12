UrduPoint.com

Tombs Discovered In East China Possibly Royal Ones: Experts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 02:32 PM

Tombs discovered in east China possibly royal ones: experts

A tomb complex that has been discovered in east China's Zhejiang Province is likely the royal one of an ancient kingdom known as "Gumie," archaeologists have said

HANGZHOU, Nov. 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:A tomb complex that has been discovered in east China's Zhejiang Province is likely the royal one of an ancient kingdom known as "Gumie," archaeologists have said.

The tomb complex, dating back to the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771 B.C.), is located in Qujiang District, Quzhou City.

So far, six of the 10 tombs have been excavated, including four between 2018 and 2021.

A large number of relics have been unearthed from the four tombs, including exquisite jade ware, porcelain, bronzeware and bronze chariots.

"An archaeological study and analysis of the excavated artifacts have indicated that the tombs were built about 3,000 years ago from the early West Zhou Dynasty to the middle West Zhou Dynasty," said Zhang Sen, a staffer of the provincial institute of cultural relics and archaeology.

Related Topics

China Quzhou 2018 Bronze From

Recent Stories

Brazil beat Colombia to clinch World Cup berth

Brazil beat Colombia to clinch World Cup berth

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea's domestic demand to improve with eased qu ..

S.Korea's domestic demand to improve with eased quarantine measures: gov't repor ..

2 minutes ago
 Kazakh Prime Minister Proposes Convening CIS Heads ..

Kazakh Prime Minister Proposes Convening CIS Heads of Gov't Council in Nur-Sulta ..

20 minutes ago
 Minor child dies after being administered wrong in ..

Minor child dies after being administered wrong injection

20 minutes ago
 European stocks rise at open following Asian gains ..

European stocks rise at open following Asian gains

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.