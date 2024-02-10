Tommy Hilfiger Pays Tribute To NY As City's Fashion Week Kicks Off
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) As his red, white and blue mainstay prepares to turn 40, Tommy Hilfiger paid tribute to New York as a leading character in his journey to the design big-time as the city's fashion week got underway.
To a hip-hop and disco-heavy soundscape curated by DJ Questlove evocative of the city's recent past, Hilfiger showcased a strong campus look set off by book bags, varsity ties and nearly ubiquitous baseball caps.
Under Rafael Guastavino's tiled vaulted ceilings in New York's Grand Central station oyster bar, 72-year-old Hilfiger dazzled Manhattan's glitterati with a stream of blazers and chunky knitwear over crisp cotton button-up shirts with wide 90s collars.
"We're coming out of the baggy era," said one fashion observer.
