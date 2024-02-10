Open Menu

Tommy Hilfiger Pays Tribute To NY As City's Fashion Week Kicks Off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Tommy Hilfiger pays tribute to NY as city's fashion week kicks off

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) As his red, white and blue mainstay prepares to turn 40, Tommy Hilfiger paid tribute to New York as a leading character in his journey to the design big-time as the city's fashion week got underway.

To a hip-hop and disco-heavy soundscape curated by DJ Questlove evocative of the city's recent past, Hilfiger showcased a strong campus look set off by book bags, varsity ties and nearly ubiquitous baseball caps.

Under Rafael Guastavino's tiled vaulted ceilings in New York's Grand Central station oyster bar, 72-year-old Hilfiger dazzled Manhattan's glitterati with a stream of blazers and chunky knitwear over crisp cotton button-up shirts with wide 90s collars.

"We're coming out of the baggy era," said one fashion observer.

Related Topics

Manhattan New York Cotton

Recent Stories

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

1 hour ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

6 hours ago
 NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

23 hours ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

23 hours ago
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

23 hours ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

24 hours ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

1 day ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

1 day ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

1 day ago

More Stories From World