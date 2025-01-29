Ton-up Khawaja, Smith power Australia to 261-2 in first Test

Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Steve Smith powered on after crossing 10,000 Test runs and Usman Khawaja hit an unbeaten 119 as Australia piled the misery on Sri Lanka on day one of the opening Test on Wednesday.

The tourists reached 261-2 at tea after they elected to bat first in Galle at the start of the two-match series.

Left-handed opening batsman Khawaja and skipper Smith, on 64, put on an unbeaten stand of 126 to thwart the opposition attack in a wicketless afternoon session.

Khawaja reached his 16th Test hundred -- his maiden ton on Sri Lankan soil -- after a 17-match drought since his Ashes century in June 2023.

The 38-year-old had a few heart-in-mouth moments when a couple of edges fell just short of fielders and a reprieve on 74 when he nicked Prabath Jayasuriya to the keeper.

Sri Lanka, however, squandered their chance by failing to review the on-field decision.

Smith played the perfect foil, notching up a composed half-century while etching his name into the record books.

Smith strode to the crease with 9,999 runs and calmly nudged his very first delivery to mid-on for a single.

He became the 15th batsman to 10,000 Test runs and only the fourth Australian to achieve the feat after Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.

Earlier, Travis Head, handed an opening role, smashed 57 off 40 balls to put Sri Lanka on the back foot right away.

The hosts finally found a breakthrough when Head misfired an ambitious charge against Jayasuriya only to find the long-on fielder.

Jeffrey Vandersay had Marnus Labuschagne caught at first slip for 20.

