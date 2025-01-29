Ton-up Khawaja, Smith Power Australia To 261-2 In First Test
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Steve Smith powered on after crossing 10,000 Test runs and Usman Khawaja hit an unbeaten 119 as Australia piled the misery on Sri Lanka on day one of the opening Test on Wednesday.
The tourists reached 261-2 at tea after they elected to bat first in Galle at the start of the two-match series.
Left-handed opening batsman Khawaja and skipper Smith, on 64, put on an unbeaten stand of 126 to thwart the opposition attack in a wicketless afternoon session.
Khawaja reached his 16th Test hundred -- his maiden ton on Sri Lankan soil -- after a 17-match drought since his Ashes century in June 2023.
The 38-year-old had a few heart-in-mouth moments when a couple of edges fell just short of fielders and a reprieve on 74 when he nicked Prabath Jayasuriya to the keeper.
Sri Lanka, however, squandered their chance by failing to review the on-field decision.
Smith played the perfect foil, notching up a composed half-century while etching his name into the record books.
Smith strode to the crease with 9,999 runs and calmly nudged his very first delivery to mid-on for a single.
He became the 15th batsman to 10,000 Test runs and only the fourth Australian to achieve the feat after Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.
Earlier, Travis Head, handed an opening role, smashed 57 off 40 balls to put Sri Lanka on the back foot right away.
The hosts finally found a breakthrough when Head misfired an ambitious charge against Jayasuriya only to find the long-on fielder.
Jeffrey Vandersay had Marnus Labuschagne caught at first slip for 20.
str/fk/pst
Recent Stories
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..
COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February
Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024
American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..
Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024
Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India
Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025
More Stories From World
-
Upstart DeepSeek faces heightened scrutiny as AI wows6 minutes ago
-
Ton-up Khawaja, Smith power Australia to 261-2 in first Test6 minutes ago
-
Spain's top prosecutor in court in leaks case16 minutes ago
-
Japan sees record number of young suicides46 minutes ago
-
Trump's health sec pick RFK Jr faces critical Senate hearing46 minutes ago
-
Dutch chip giant ASML reports 2024 net profit dip but solid orders2 hours ago
-
Hundreds of millions in Asia celebrate Year of the Snake2 hours ago
-
Israel has no right to shutter Palestinians aid agency, UNRWA: Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Australia says citizen reported killed after capture in Ukraine is alive2 hours ago
-
Mongolia to resume spring horse racing2 hours ago
-
New York landmarks shine red to celebrate Chinese New Year2 hours ago
-
KSrelief commemorates International Day of Education at Jordan’s Zaatari refugee camp2 hours ago