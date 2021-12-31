Tone of Conversation Between Putin, Biden 'Serious and Substantive' - Senior US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The tone of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden was "serious and substantive" as the two leaders addressed concerns over Russian military activity near Ukraine and NATO's expansion near Russia's border, a senior US administration official said.

"The tone of the conversation between the two presidents was serious and substantive," the official said during a conference call on Thursday evening.

Biden laid out the path of the United States' approach that will depend on Russia's actions, the official added.