MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The language of US President Donald Trump's letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shortly before Turkey's operation in Syria is unusual, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Media have reported that Trump sent on October 9, the day the Turkish operation in Syria began, a letter to Erdogan telling him not to "be a tough guy", not to be "a fool" and proposing to "work out a good deal".

"Such a language is rarely found in the correspondence of state leaders. A very unusual letter," Peskov told reporters.