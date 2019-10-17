UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tone Of Trump's Letter To Erdogan Before Turkey's Operation In Syria Unusual - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 03:47 PM

Tone of Trump's Letter to Erdogan Before Turkey's Operation in Syria Unusual - Kremlin

The language of US President Donald Trump's letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shortly before Turkey's operation in Syria is unusual, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The language of US President Donald Trump's letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shortly before Turkey's operation in Syria is unusual, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Media have reported that Trump sent on October 9, the day the Turkish operation in Syria began, a letter to Erdogan telling him not to "be a tough guy", not to be "a fool" and proposing to "work out a good deal".

"Such a language is rarely found in the correspondence of state leaders. A very unusual letter," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Trump Tayyip Erdogan October

Recent Stories

Turkish President Erdoghan's visit to Pakistan pos ..

10 minutes ago

MoU signed to set up Pakistan-Egypt Joint Working ..

51 seconds ago

Royal couple visit SOS children's village

3 minutes ago

Car sale, production fall 39 and 37%c respectively ..

3 minutes ago

Planning ministry authorizes releases of Rs333.6 m ..

3 minutes ago

Total of 47 African Leaders Confirm Participation ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.