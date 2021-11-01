Tonga Announces Lockdown Due to First COVID-19 Case - Reports

Authorities of Tonga are urgently imposing a lockdown on the country's main island, Tongatapu, after the first ever COVID-19 case was registered in the kingdom, media reported on Monday

On October 27, Tonga confirmed that one of the 215 passengers repatriated from New Zealand's Christchurch to Tongatapu was infected with COVID-19.

According to the local news site Matangi, the island will lock down for a week starting from November 2. Tonga Police will reportedly enforce curfews from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Public transportation is supposed to be limited. All bars, restaurants, clubs, shops, licensed businesses will be closed, except for supermarkets and shops selling essential needs.

All gatherings will be strictly prohibited. Services in churches and classes in schools are expected to be stopped. Funerals will be permitted, but only with 20 people present outdoors and 10 people indoors. Social distance will be introduced.

According to the Australian television channel ABC, Tongans are stocking up on gas, canned food and water. People are lining up in hospitals to get vaccinated.

The Kingdom of Tonga, currently the only monarchy among the Polynesian states, spans about 170 islands east of Australia with a population of over 105,600 people.