UrduPoint.com

Tonga Confirms 3 Fatalities From Tsunami Created By Volcanic Eruption

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Tonga Confirms 3 Fatalities From Tsunami Created by Volcanic Eruption

The Pacific island nation of Tonga confirmed on Tuesday three deaths in a tsunami caused by the eruption of the underwater Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The Pacific island nation of Tonga confirmed on Tuesday three deaths in a tsunami caused by the eruption of the underwater Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano.

On Monday, media reported that 50 year old UK national Angela Glover, who lived in Tonga, died while trying to save her dogs when a tsunami wave hit the country on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the New Zealand Foreign Ministry said that at least two people died during the natural disaster.

"To date, there are 3 confirmed fatalities including the British national; a 65 year old female from Mango Island; and a 49 year old male from Nomuka island.

There are also a number of injuries reported," the Tongan government said in a statement.

A powerful underwater volcanic eruption occurred on Saturday beneath the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai islands, 40 miles north of the capital Nuku'alofa. The eruption, considered the world's strongest in the past 30 years, induced a severe tsunami and covered the islands with a thick layer of volcanic ash.

Related Topics

Tsunami World Died Male Mango United Kingdom Tonga Media From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Russia Moving Troops in Belarus Show of Force, Ext ..

Russia Moving Troops in Belarus Show of Force, Extremely Dangerous - US Official

27 seconds ago
 Supreme Court summons ECP's delimitation experts

Supreme Court summons ECP's delimitation experts

29 seconds ago
 Blinken, Lavrov Agreeing to Meet in Geneva Sign Di ..

Blinken, Lavrov Agreeing to Meet in Geneva Sign Diplomacy Not Dead - US Official

31 seconds ago
 Lavrov Discusses Russia's Draft Agreements on Secu ..

Lavrov Discusses Russia's Draft Agreements on Security Guarantees With Baerbock

17 minutes ago
 2 injured in gas explosion

2 injured in gas explosion

17 minutes ago
 Audit report on Sindh Govt's accounts shows irregu ..

Audit report on Sindh Govt's accounts shows irregularities : Khurram Sher Zaman

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.