Tonga Confirms 3 Fatalities From Tsunami Created by Volcanic Eruption

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The Pacific island nation of Tonga confirmed on Tuesday three deaths in a tsunami caused by the eruption of the underwater Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano.

On Monday, media reported that 50 year old UK national Angela Glover, who lived in Tonga, died while trying to save her dogs when a tsunami wave hit the country on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the New Zealand Foreign Ministry said that at least two people died during the natural disaster.

"To date, there are 3 confirmed fatalities including the British national; a 65 year old female from Mango Island; and a 49 year old male from Nomuka island.

There are also a number of injuries reported," the Tongan government said in a statement.

A powerful underwater volcanic eruption occurred on Saturday beneath the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai islands, 40 miles north of the capital Nuku'alofa. The eruption, considered the world's strongest in the past 30 years, induced a severe tsunami and covered the islands with a thick layer of volcanic ash.