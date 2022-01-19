Tonga in Immediate Need of Safe Drinking Water After Volcanic Eruption - Red Cross

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Wednesday that thick layers of volcanic ash and salt water brought about by the volcano eruption and tsunami across Tonga have disrupted clean drinking water supplies.

On January 15, the underwater Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano eruption created a tsunami wave in several Pacific countries including Tonga.

"Water supplies across Tonga have been severely impacted by ashfall and saltwater from the tsunami. It's vital to restore access to safe drinking water as there is a mounting risk of diseases such as cholera and diarrhea," Katie Greenwood, the IFRC Pacific Head of Delegation, said.

The IFRC already began providing people who have lost their homes with clean water, tarpaulins, shelter tool kits, kitchen sets and other essential relief.

"Securing access to safe drinking water is a critical immediate priority as we work with our partners and the Australian and New Zealand governments to get relief supplies such as mobile water treatment facilities into Tonga," Greenwood added.

Tonga is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes, tsunamis and powerful volcano eruptions.