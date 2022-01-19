UrduPoint.com

Tonga In Immediate Need Of Safe Drinking Water After Volcanic Eruption - Red Cross

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Tonga in Immediate Need of Safe Drinking Water After Volcanic Eruption - Red Cross

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Wednesday that thick layers of volcanic ash and salt water brought about by the volcano eruption and tsunami across Tonga have disrupted clean drinking water supplies. 

On January 15, the underwater Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano eruption created a tsunami wave in several Pacific countries including Tonga.

"Water supplies across Tonga have been severely impacted by ashfall and saltwater from the tsunami. It's vital to restore access to safe drinking water as there is a mounting risk of diseases such as cholera and diarrhea," Katie Greenwood, the IFRC Pacific Head of Delegation, said.

The IFRC already began providing people who have lost their homes with clean water, tarpaulins, shelter tool kits, kitchen sets and other essential relief.

"Securing access to safe drinking water is a critical immediate priority as we work with our partners and the Australian and New Zealand governments to get relief supplies such as mobile water treatment facilities into Tonga," Greenwood added.

Tonga is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes, tsunamis and powerful volcano eruptions.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Water Mobile Tonga January From Salfi Textile Mills Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

UVAS holds workshop on â€˜Whole Genome Variant Cal ..

6 minutes ago
 Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: ..

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: Mian Zahid Hussain

35 minutes ago
 Kiwis postpone Australia tour due to COVID-19 toug ..

Kiwis postpone Australia tour due to COVID-19 tough restrictions

46 minutes ago
 Impossible to Switch Off Nord Stream 2, Gas Delive ..

Impossible to Switch Off Nord Stream 2, Gas Deliveries Have Not Started Yet - Kr ..

12 minutes ago
 Beijing Opposes Slovenia's 'Dangerous' Statement o ..

Beijing Opposes Slovenia's 'Dangerous' Statement on Cooperation With Taiwan

12 minutes ago
 Russia Cancels Poklonskaia's Posting as Ambassador ..

Russia Cancels Poklonskaia's Posting as Ambassador to Cape Verde

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.