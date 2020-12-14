UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tony Award? Opera To Open About Britain's Blair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 10:55 PM

Tony award? Opera to open about Britain's Blair

He once played guitar in a band called Ugly Rumours and hosted Britpop's leading lights in 10 Downing Street

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :He once played guitar in a band called Ugly Rumours and hosted Britpop's leading lights in 10 Downing Street.

Now former UK prime minister Tony Blair is the subject of an opera, with a colourful cast of characters.

"Tony! (A Tony Blair Rock Opera)", written by comedian Harry Hill, will be performed next year at the Turbine Theatre next to Battersea Power Station.

The theatre called the show, set to open in February, "a reckless reappraisal" of the life of the Labour party's most successful leader, who was in power for 10 years from 1997.

Publicity for the spectacle says it is "the story of how one man went from peace-loving, long-haired hippy and would-be pop star to warmongering millionaire in just a couple of decades".

The story plays "fast and loose with the facts, owing as much to 'Citizen Kane' as it does to The Marx Brothers -- Karl and Groucho", it added.

Characters set to feature include Blair's wife, Cherie, his combative press secretary Alistair Campbell, former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, and ex-US president George W.

Bush.

Depictions of Princess Diana, former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, and Gordon Brown, Blair's dour finance minister and successor, will also appear on stage.

Blair became Britain's youngest prime minister since Lord Liverpool in 1812 when he won a landslide election victory in 1997 aged 42, ending 18 years of unbroken Conservative rule.

He was initially popular, introducing social and economic reforms, with a media-savvy approach, which included describing Diana as "the people's princess" after her death in 1997.

But critics have still not forgiven his support for Bush's "War on Terror" and invasion of Iraq to oust Saddam.

Since leaving office he has been a middle East envoy and set up his own foundation on religion, climate change and Africa, but been criticised for accepting lucrative private-sector work, including for autocrats.

The opera is not the first spoof about the former prime minister. Channel 4 television in 2006 broadcast "Tony Blair: Rock Star" about his early musical ambition.

Related Topics

Election Africa Prime Minister Osama Bin Laden George W. Bush Iraq Wife Liverpool Man United Kingdom Middle East February Dictator National University TV From Labour

Recent Stories

Lahorites prove they satisfied with Imran Khan, Pu ..

43 seconds ago

ICT admin discards 2000 liter of contaminated milk ..

44 seconds ago

Dubai Economy, Hotdesk partner to support DED Trad ..

26 minutes ago

Neymar says ankle injury 'could have been worse'

48 seconds ago

Confused PDM has no clear strategy or plan: Dr Fir ..

26 minutes ago

Faisal asks opposition not to wait till Jan 31, to ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.