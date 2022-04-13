UrduPoint.com

'Too dangerous' for humanitarian corridors Wednesday: Ukraine

Ukraine said Wednesday it was halting all humanitarian corridors allowing for the evacuation of civilians from war-scarred regions of the country, accusing Russian forces of violating agreements to allow people to flee

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 )

"Unfortunately, we are not opening them today. The situation along the routes is too dangerous and we are forced to refrain from opening humanitarian corridors today," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on social media.

