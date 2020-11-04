UrduPoint.com
'Too Early To Call' US Presidential Race In State Of Arizona - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:50 AM

'Too Early to Call' US Presidential Race in State of Arizona - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in a statement said the presidential race was too early to call.

Ducey's statement comes after Fox news projected Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in the swing state of Arizona.

"It's far too early to call the election in Arizona," Dicey said. "Election Day votes are not fully reported, and we haven't even started to count early ballots dropped off at the polls. In AZ, we protected Election Day. Let's count the votes - all the votes - before making declarations."

More Stories From World

