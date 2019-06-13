Too Early to Confirm Blast on Frontline Tanker in Gulf of Oman as Attack - Shipping Firm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

It would be premature to confirm an explosion on Frontline shipping company's oil tanker Front Altair, followed by a fire, as an attack, company spokesman Pat Adamson told Sputnik Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) It would be premature to confirm an explosion on Frontline shipping company's oil tanker Front Altair, followed by a fire, as an attack, company spokesman Pat Adamson told Sputnik Thursday.

According to media reports, two oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were hit by explosions in the Iranian waters of the Gulf of Oman earlier in the day.

The Oman border guard confirmed that at least one tanker suffered an attack.

"So it was an explosion followed by a fire. Because we haven't had a chance to talk to the crew in any detail ... I think it will be premature for us to confirm that it was an attack," Adamson said.

The spokesman added that there was "a lot of speculation in the media" on whether the incident was an attack or not.