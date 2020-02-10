Too Early to Discuss Candidate for Post of Russian Ambassador to Ukraine - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com
Since Russia and Ukraine have not yet discussed the possibility to appoint ambassadors again, it is too early to speak about the candidate for the post of the Russian ambassador to Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, soon after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia did not mind having an ambassador in the neighboring country again

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Since Russia and Ukraine have not yet discussed the possibility to appoint ambassadors again, it is too early to speak about the candidate for the post of the Russian ambassador to Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, soon after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia did not mind having an ambassador in the neighboring country again.

"It is too early to discuss the candidates. In general, you see that the two presidents have certain contacts at the expert level. Meanwhile, there has not yet been any detailed discussion about exchanging the heads of the diplomatic missions. However, the foreign minister certainly says we are ready," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Russian and the Ukrainian presidents had discussed the matter, and whether there were any candidates.

