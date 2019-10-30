UrduPoint.com
Too Early To Discuss Date Of Next Normandy-Format Summit - Moscow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 02:50 PM

It is currently too early to discuss the date of the next Normandy-format summit on Donbas crisis settlement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) It is currently too early to discuss the date of the next Normandy-format summit on Donbas crisis settlement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Donbas militia and Ukrainian military started on Tuesday separating forces in the area of Zolote, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko noted on the same day that the preliminary date of the next Normandy-format summit had been set and awaited final approval by all the parties.

"I believe it is too early to discuss the dates yet, as this is only the beginning, disengagement has started only in one out of the total three locations," Rudenko told reporters.

