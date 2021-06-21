UrduPoint.com
Too Early To Discuss Influence Of Armenian Elections On Regional Situation - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:55 PM

Too Early to Discuss Influence of Armenian Elections on Regional Situation - Lavrov

The parliamentary elections in Armenia were just held, it is necessary to see the formation of the government to understand the influence of the vote on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The parliamentary elections in Armenia were just held, it is necessary to see the formation of the government to understand the influence of the vote on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The elections have just taken place, it is not yet clear how these results will affect the shaping of political life in the new conditions. Let's wait until the government is formed," Lavrov said during a press conference.

