Too Early To Discuss Lifting Of UN Arms Embargo On Libya Before Elections - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 01:45 PM

It is too early to discuss the lifting or softening of the United Nations' arms embargo on Libya before the North African country holds the general election, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) It is too early to discuss the lifting or softening of the United Nations' arms embargo on Libya before the North African country holds the general election, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations said on Monday.

"The government of national unity has just been created, it has not started working in fact. Let us wait for the election, if it is held on December 24, and then see how the situation develops, as it is too early to say that the country is united at this stage," Pyotr Ilyichev told reporters.

