Too Early To Discuss Possible Aid To Belarus From CSTO Alliance - Armenian Ministry

Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:40 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Armenia thinks it is premature and not fully appropriate to discuss possible assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to protest-hit Belarus, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Wednesday.

"I can say, at the moment, that Belarus has not made such a request [for help], meaning, it is not entirely appropriate and also premature to make assessments or answer questions about what will transpire," Naghdalyan said when answering a corresponding question of a journalist.

A wave of protests has swept Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election that saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had security commitments before Belarus within the framework of the Union State and the CSTO.

