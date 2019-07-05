It is too early to discuss Moscow's participation in a conference on Venezuela, which is scheduled to take place on August 6 in Lima, it is necessary to study the agenda of the meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) It is too early to discuss Moscow's participation in a conference on Venezuela, which is scheduled to take place on August 6 in Lima, it is necessary to study the agenda of the meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday.

On Wednesday, Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio announced that the international meeting on democracy in Venezuela would be held in Lima, the capital of Peru, on August 6, and many countries were invited to it, including Russia, Cuba, Turkey, Uruguay, and Bolivia. Later, Aleksander Shchetinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Latin America (DLA), said Russia had received an invitation from Peru to attend the conference.

"We must first understand what the agenda is. I don't think that we can expect any serious participation, especially from the capital, from Moscow. But it is too early to talk about it," Ryabkov told reporters.