Too Early To Discuss US Counterterror Presence In Afghanistan Amid Peace Talks - Dunford

Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Too Early to Discuss US Counterterror Presence in Afghanistan Amid Peace Talks - Dunford

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford on Wednesday said that it is too early to talk about what any US counterterrorism presence might look like in Afghanistan after a peace deal with the Taliban has been reached.

"As [peace talks progress], we are going to ensure that our counterterrorism objectives are addressed, so I think it's premature," Dunford said told reporters at the Pentagon when asked about a potential US withdrawal from the country.

A Taliban spokesman said earlier on Wednesday that US and Taliban negotiators were nearing an agreement on a US withdrawal from the country, following a week of talks in the Qatari capital of Doha, according to published reports.

Dunford believes a conditions-based peace agreement that leads to a reduction of violence in Afghanistan is something worth pursuing.

"We don't want Afghanistan to be a sanctuary from which the homeland can be threatened," he said. "The other thing is we want peace and stability for the Afghan people.

"

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US seeks to end its military engagement in Afghanistan as fast as possible to halt its longest war in history.

The United States and the Taliban are attempting to reach a peace deal that would include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban's guarantee the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists. However, the ongoing peace talks exclude the Afghan government, as the Taliban accuses the authorities in Kabul of being US puppets.

The US-Talban talks come ahead of the presidential election in Afghanistan set for September 28. The Taliban has threatened to disrupt the election, while the Afghan government has vowed to safeguard the democratic process.

The US launched its so-called Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan on October 7, 2001, a month after the terrorist attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001. The initial US operation was later succeeded by Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

