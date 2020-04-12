Too Early to Judge If COVID-19 Response Measures Can Be Lifted By April 30 - Golikova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova has said on Sunday that it is too early to tell if stringent social distancing measures introduced by the Russian government to curb the spread of COVID-19 can be lifted on April 30, when they are due to expire.

"I will not make any premature conclusions at this stage. We really hope that we can get out of this situation on the eve of such a big holiday, Victory Day," Golikova said during an appearance on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Russia will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II against Nazi Germany on May 9.