UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Too Early To Judge If COVID-19 Response Measures Can Be Lifted By April 30 - Golikova

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:10 PM

Too Early to Judge If COVID-19 Response Measures Can Be Lifted By April 30 - Golikova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova has said on Sunday that it is too early to tell if stringent social distancing measures introduced by the Russian government to curb the spread of COVID-19 can be lifted on April 30, when they are due to expire.

"I will not make any premature conclusions at this stage. We really hope that we can get out of this situation on the eve of such a big holiday, Victory Day," Golikova said during an appearance on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Russia will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II against Nazi Germany on May 9.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Germany April May Sunday World War Government

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 80 new coronavirus cases, total at ..

59 minutes ago

Japanese firm, university develop COVID-19 rapid g ..

59 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department completes 664 notary ..

1 hour ago

Courts&#039; construction works in Madinat Zayed, ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy reduces fees for 94 services

2 hours ago

Thailand confirms 33 new coronavirus infections, t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.