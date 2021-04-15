UrduPoint.com
Too Early to Point to De-escalation After US Ships Non-Deployment to Black Sea - Kremlin

It is too early to point to some de-escalation of tensions around Ukraine in the wake of Washington's decision not to deploy its two warships to the Black Sea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) It is too early to point to some de-escalation of tensions around Ukraine in the wake of Washington's decision not to deploy its two warships to the Black Sea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed that the US had canceled the passage of its two warships through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea.

"Of course, in this situation, any additional military 'moments' lead to another spiral of tension, but for now, of course, it is too early to say that the non-deployment of the two ships will somehow lead to de-escalation," Peskov told reporters.

