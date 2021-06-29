UrduPoint.com
Too Early To Say Taliban Seized Control Over Most Of Afghan Territories - Russian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

Too Early to Say Taliban Seized Control Over Most of Afghan Territories - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) It is too early to say that the Taliban radical movement seized control over the majority of Afghan territories, the Taliban control many counties, but not provincial centers, at the same time, the Afghan army leaves many territories on its own, which remains a problem, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"To begin with, the Taliban are indeed taking control over counties, but they do not seize most of these counties by force, the point is, Afghan soldiers are leaving these territories, they simply run away," Kabulov said.

According to the Russian diplomat, army units are concentrated in administrative centers, while "they abandon all posts and districts.

"

"The demoralized armed forces are surrendering themselves. It is not they [the Taliban] who take the counties, but the counties are falling into their hands," Kabulov added.

At the same time, Kabulov specified that we are talking about 50 or 60 counties anyway, so it is too early to say that the Taliban are taking control over the entire territory of the country.

"There are about 300 counties in Afghanistan. So, yes, the combat season is ongoing, I said in the spring that it would take place 'as scheduled.' But if the Taliban seized at least one or two provincial centers during this time, it would be possible to draw conclusions. They did not seize a single one, which means that they also have limited opportunities," Kabulov concluded.

