Too Early to Say That Allseas Will Fail to Complete Construction of Nord Stream 2 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) It is too early to say that the Swiss company of Allseas will fail to complete construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as the firm is waiting for the explanations of the US Department of the Treasury on the sanctions against the project, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the RBC news outlet.

"It is too early to say that Allseas will not be able to complete the construction of Nord Stream 2.

They suspended the work to eliminate the risk of sanctions. The company has requested explanations from the US Department of the Treasury, and only after that it will be clear whether the firm will manage to continue the work," the minister said.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, which envisages sanctions against Nord Stream 2 among others. Allseas stopped to lay the pipes amid the threat of the US restrictions.