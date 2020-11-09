It is too early to speak of Russia's OPEC+ policy, following the appointment of Energy Minister Alexander Novak as the deputy prime minister, but Moscow will remain a responsible market player, Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) It is too early to speak of Russia's OPEC+ policy, following the appointment of Energy Minister Alexander Novak as the deputy prime minister, but Moscow will remain a responsible market player, Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin said Monday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin suggested Nikolay Shulginov for the role of the energy minister and Alexander Novak for the post of the deputy prime minister.

"Let's wait and see for all the appointments and all the proposals to actually be enforced because I think it is too early to talk about these things now.

It's the government that assigns responsibility to deputy prime ministers, and first the deputy prime minister has to be approved by the State Duma," Sorokin said at the ADIPEC conference, when asked if the reshuffle was indicative of any changes in Russia's policy.

"But in any case, as I mentioned today, Russia is a responsible player on the energy market, and that's something, which governs our decisions and our thinking," the deputy minister added.