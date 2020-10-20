UrduPoint.com
Too Early To Talk About Future Of OPEC+ Deal Beyond December - Russian Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:03 PM

It is too early to talk about the possibility of adjusting the parameters of the OPEC+ oil output cut agreement from January on, it is necessary to assess the development of the market situation over the next month, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) It is too early to talk about the possibility of adjusting the parameters of the OPEC+ oil output cut agreement from January on, it is necessary to assess the development of the market situation over the next month, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"It's too early to talk about the future of the OPEC+ deal beyond December," Novak said, commenting on OPEC+ targets from January 2021.

"We need to understand how the situation will develop over the month," he added.

