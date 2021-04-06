UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Too Early To Talk About Major Breakthrough In Restoring JCPOA - Russian Envoy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:56 PM

Too Early to Talk About Major Breakthrough in Restoring JCPOA - Russian Envoy

It is too early to talk about a major breakthrough on the issue of the Iran nuclear deal, but a turn from talks to specific steps has been secured, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) It is too early to talk about a major breakthrough on the issue of the Iran nuclear deal, but a turn from talks to specific steps has been secured, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Tuesday.

The in-person meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iranian nuclear program was held in Vienna on Tuesday.

"The turn from general talks about the importance of restoring the nuclear deal to practical steps in this direction has been consolidated. Now the contours and prospects of restoring the JCPOA are beginning to take on more specific outlines," Ulyanov told reporters.

"It would probably be too early to talk about a major breakthrough. The process has begun, we do not know how it will go," the envoy added.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Vienna From

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner appeals to Ulema for playing r ..

1 minute ago

UN Hopes Vienna JCPOA Meeting Represents 'Step in ..

1 minute ago

PHC delegation calls on Nishtar Medical University ..

2 minutes ago

GB govt imposes ban on inter-provincial transport

2 minutes ago

Moscow to Make Every Effort to Find Solutions for ..

2 minutes ago

Italian Police Officer Injured as Protests Against ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.