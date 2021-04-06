Too Early to Talk About Major Breakthrough in Restoring JCPOA - Russian Envoy

It is too early to talk about a major breakthrough on the issue of the Iran nuclear deal, but a turn from talks to specific steps has been secured, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) It is too early to talk about a major breakthrough on the issue of the Iran nuclear deal, but a turn from talks to specific steps has been secured, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Tuesday.

The in-person meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iranian nuclear program was held in Vienna on Tuesday.

"The turn from general talks about the importance of restoring the nuclear deal to practical steps in this direction has been consolidated. Now the contours and prospects of restoring the JCPOA are beginning to take on more specific outlines," Ulyanov told reporters.

"It would probably be too early to talk about a major breakthrough. The process has begun, we do not know how it will go," the envoy added.